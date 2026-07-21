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Isuzu D-Max vs Toyota Innova Hycross

In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Innova Hycross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Innova hycross
BrandIsuzuToyota
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 18.86 Lakhs
Range-839 km/charge
Mileage12.4 kmpl16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2499 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
GX 7 STR
₹18.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Ac Controls
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselTNGA
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm209 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm173 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
205 R16C205 / 65 R16
Wheels
16 InchAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringSemi-independent Torsion beam
Rear Tyres
205 R16C205 / 65 R16
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm4755 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2850 mm
Height
1800 mm1785 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1845 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres-
Seating Capacity
2 Person7 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres52 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront & Rear
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16421,79,506
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90018,86,200
RTO
1,31,8622,09,700
Insurance
69,90283,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02146,846

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Latest Car & Bike News

The facelifted Toyota Innova Hycross has been spotted testing with camouflage, revealing interior and exterior updates ahead of its debut.
Toyota Innova Hycross facelift spotted testing with interior changes and exterior tweaks
21 Jul 2026
Toyota Innova Hycross comes as a more premium and SUV-like iteration of the Toyota Innova Crysta.
Toyota Innova Crysta vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Monthly EMI comparison
6 Aug 2026
Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
20 May 2026
Isuzu added traction control, ESC, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist across all manual variants of V Cross Z Prestige.
Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs
12 Jun 2025
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
Toyota Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta drove the automaker to post a 17% YoY sales growth in April 2026.
Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta propel Toyota to post 17% YoY growth
1 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year.
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The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
17 Jan 2023
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Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
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