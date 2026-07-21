In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-