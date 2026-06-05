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HomeCompare CarsD-Max vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Isuzu D-Max vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Innova crysta [2020-2023]
BrandIsuzuToyota
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 16.26 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl-
Engine Capacity2499 cc2694 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
Cylinders-4

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel2TR-FE
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.4
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C205 / 65 R16
Wheels
16 InchAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf Spring4-Link with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 R16C205 / 65 R16
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm4735
Wheelbase
2600 mm2750
Height
1800 mm1795
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg1730
Width
1860 mm1830
Bootspace
1495 litres-
Seating Capacity
2 Person7
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres65
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront & Rear
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16420,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90017,18,000
RTO
1,31,8621,87,800
Insurance
69,90297,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02143,073
Expert Rating
-

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