In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|-
|4