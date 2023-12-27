Saved Articles

Isuzu D-Max vs Toyota Innova Crysta

In 2023 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Hi-Lander
₹16.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX 7 STR
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled Diesel-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,23,68223,53,848
Ex-Showroom Price
16,98,00019,99,000
RTO
2,28,2502,53,875
Insurance
96,9321,00,473
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
43,49650,593

