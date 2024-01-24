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Isuzu D-Max vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Tigor ev
BrandIsuzuTata
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-315 km/charge
Mileage12.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-26 kWh
Engine Capacity2499 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm74 bhp
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0-
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C175 / 65 R14
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
205 R16C175 / 65 R14
Ground Clearance
220 mm172 mm
Length
5375 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2450 mm
Height
1800 mm1532 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg1235 kg
Width
1860 mm1677 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres316 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres-
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16412,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90012,49,000
RTO
1,31,86210,730
Insurance
69,90235,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02127,843
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Motors is planning to upgrade the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Nexon EV as 'acti.ev' vehicles
Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV to get modernised as 'acti.ev' vehicles
24 Jan 2024
Tata Tigor EV goes up against sibling Nexon EV in the Indian electric vehicle market. Looking at creating inroads in the private PV EV space, can this battery-powered car change perceptions?
2021 Tata Tigor EV first drive review: Splashy drive in 'affordable' package
13 Dec 2023
Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
20 May 2026
Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with three models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.
Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV help Tata Motors' electric car sales grow by 66%
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Isuzu added traction control, ESC, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist across all manual variants of V Cross Z Prestige.
Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs
12 Jun 2025
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
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