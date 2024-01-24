In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Tigor EV Comparison