|Engine Type
|4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled Diesel
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Electric
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Parking Sensors
|No
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹20,23,682
|₹12,39,825
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹16,98,000
|₹11,99,000
|RTO
|₹2,28,250
|₹6,230
|Insurance
|₹96,932
|₹34,095
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹43,496
|₹26,648