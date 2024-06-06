HT Auto
Isuzu D-Max vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 6.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XT MT. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Tiago nrg
BrandIsuzuTata
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 6.7 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C175 / 65 R14
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
205 R16C175 / 65 R14
Ground Clearance
220 mm181 mm
Length
5375 mm3802 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2400 mm
Height
1800 mm1537 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg1006 kg
Width
1860 mm1677 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres242 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres35 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1647,64,970
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9006,69,900
RTO
1,31,86255,893
Insurance
69,90238,677
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02116,442

