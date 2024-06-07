HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Tiago EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and Tata Tiago EV Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE Medium Range. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Tiago EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Tiago ev
BrandIsuzuTata
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250 - 315 km/charge
Mileage12.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kwh
Engine Capacity2499 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C175 / 65 R14
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Rear Tyres
205 R16C175 / 65 R14
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm3769 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2400 mm
Height
1800 mm1536 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1677 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres240 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres-
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1648,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9007,99,000
RTO
1,31,8629,000
Insurance
69,90236,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02118,153
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes
Cons
Jumpy ride quality on speeds

