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HomeCompare CarsD-Max vs Punch EV [2024-2026]

Isuzu D-Max vs Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Punch ev [2024-2026]
BrandIsuzuTata
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Range-315-421 km/charge
Mileage12.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-25 kWh
Engine Capacity2499 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch EV [2024-2026]
Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]
Smart 3.3
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0-
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C185 / 70 R15
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
205 R16C185 / 70 R15
Ground Clearance
220 mm190 mm
Length
5375 mm3857 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2445 mm
Height
1800 mm1633 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1742 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres366 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres37 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16410,49,577
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9009,99,000
RTO
1,31,86211,000
Insurance
69,90239,077
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02122,559
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish front face designPlenty of features in the cabinDecent range

Cons

Space in the rear is still limitedShould have had more unique design highlight at the back

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Punch EV scored 5 out of 5 star rating in the crash test.
Tata Punch EV Facelift scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test
29 Jul 2026
Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
20 May 2026
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Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs
12 Jun 2025
The Tata Punch EV supports 65 kW DC fast charging, enabling 20–80% in 26 minutes.
Tata Punch EV Facelift bookings open
25 Feb 2026
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
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11 Aug 2026
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