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HomeCompare CarsD-Max vs Punch CNG [2021-2026]

Isuzu D-Max vs Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Punch cng [2021-2026]
BrandIsuzuTata
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 7.1 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl26.99 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders-3

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch CNG [2021-2026]
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]
Pure iCNG
₹7.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Ac Controls
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.2 Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
DieselCNG
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C185 / 70 R15
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringSemi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
205 R16C185 / 70 R15
Ground Clearance
220 mm187 mm
Length
5375 mm3827 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2445 mm
Height
1800 mm1615 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1742 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres210 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres60 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1648,27,413
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9007,29,990
RTO
1,31,86261,999
Insurance
69,90234,924
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02117,784

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