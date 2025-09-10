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HomeCompare CarsD-Max vs Nexon EV [2020-2023]

Isuzu D-Max vs Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Nexon ev [2020-2023]
BrandIsuzuTata
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Range-312.0
Mileage12.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity2499 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-8.5 Hrs

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Ac Controls
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 CylinderNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C215 / 60 R16
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTwist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
205 R16C215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
220 mm205
Length
5375 mm3993
Wheelbase
2600 mm2498
Height
1800 mm1606
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg1400
Width
1860 mm1811
Bootspace
1495 litres350
Seating Capacity
2 Person5
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres-
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16414,65,780
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90013,99,000
RTO
1,31,8626,230
Insurance
69,90260,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02131,505
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Futuristic stylingLarger infotaiment system with a faster and friendlier UIHigher top speed, better range and overall performance

Cons

Infotainment system has glitchesBuild quality still not up to the markMarginally more expensive than before

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Latest Car & Bike News

The newly updated Nexon EV 45 sits in the higher end of the range. Prices begin at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.29 lakh for the Empowered +A 45 persona, going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh for both the #DARK and Red #DARK editions.
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Tata Curvv EV & Nexon EV 45 kWh now get lifetime battery warranty
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Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
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12 Jun 2025
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon EV, this is the variant I would pick
5 Aug 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

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12 Sept 2023
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