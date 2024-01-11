Saved Articles

Isuzu D-Max vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Hi-Lander
₹16.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled Diesel-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Drivetrain
RWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,23,68215,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
16,98,00014,74,000
RTO
2,28,25012,000
Insurance
96,93259,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
43,49633,234

