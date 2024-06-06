HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsD-Max vs Nexon [2020-2023]

Isuzu D-Max vs Tata Nexon [2020-2023]

In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Nexon [2020-2023]
BrandIsuzuTata
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 7 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C195 / 60 R16
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringSemi-Independent; closed profile Twist beam with Coil Spring and shock absorber
Rear Tyres
205 R16C195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
220 mm209
Length
5375 mm3993
Wheelbase
2600 mm2498
Height
1800 mm1606
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1811
Bootspace
1495 litres350
Seating Capacity
2 Person5
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres44
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1648,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9007,28,900
RTO
1,31,86257,973
Insurance
69,90231,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02117,606

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    File photo of Ducati rider Marc Marquez during the the Italian MotoGP race at Mugello
    MotoGP: Marc Marquez to join Ducati factory on a two-year deal
    6 Jun 2024
    Jorge Martin will be moving to Aprilia next season, while Ducati signed Marc Marquez to join Francesco Bagnaia at the factory team
    Jorge Martin joins Aprilia Racing as Marc Marquez takes factory seat at Ducati
    6 Jun 2024
    Along with Zoox, self-driving robotaxi companies like General Motors' Cruise and Alphabet's Waymo have been embroiled in investigations by the NHTSA involving the performance of autonomous driving cars.
    Amazon's robotaxi unit Zoox to begin testing in Austin, Miami
    6 Jun 2024
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    World Environment Day special: Five ways to drive clean
    5 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
    India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
    1 Dec 2023
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     