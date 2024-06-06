In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Nexon [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3