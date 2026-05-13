In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|-
|3