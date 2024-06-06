HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE Petrol. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.05 to 23.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Altroz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Altroz
BrandIsuzuTata
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 6.6 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl19.05 to 23.64 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders-3

D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Altroz
Tata Altroz
XE Petrol
₹6.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.2 L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C165 / 80 R14
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTwist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
Rear Tyres
205 R16C165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
220 mm165
Length
5375 mm3990
Wheelbase
2600 mm2501
Height
1800 mm1523
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1755
Bootspace
1495 litres345
Seating Capacity
2 Person5
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres37
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1647,50,872
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9006,59,900
RTO
1,31,86257,643
Insurance
69,90232,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02116,139
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Solid BuildSpacious CabinMature Drive Traits
Cons
DCA lacks enthusiasm

