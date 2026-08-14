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Isuzu D-Max vs Skoda Rapid TSI

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Rapid TSI Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Rapid tsi
BrandIsuzuSkoda
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C185 / 60 R15
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringCompound link crank-axle
Rear Tyres
205 R16C185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
220 mm116
Length
5375 mm4413
Wheelbase
2600 mm2552
Height
1800 mm1466
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg1112
Width
1860 mm1699
Bootspace
1495 litres460
Seating Capacity
2 Person5
Doors
2 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres55
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront & Rear
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1648,64,414
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9007,79,000
RTO
1,31,86254,530
Insurance
69,90230,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02118,579

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