In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Rapid TSI Comparison