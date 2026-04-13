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Isuzu D-Max vs Skoda Kushaq

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Kushaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Kushaq
BrandIsuzuSkoda
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 10.69 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C205 / 60 R16
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMcPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTwist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
205 R16C205 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
220 mm188 mm
Length
5375 mm4225 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2651 mm
Height
1800 mm1612 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1760 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres491 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres50 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16412,21,767
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90010,69,000
RTO
1,31,8621,06,900
Insurance
69,90245,367
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02126,260
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great Ride QualityRear Seat MassagerBigger boot space

Cons

No ADASNo 360-degree camera
Latest Offers
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On Skoda Kushaq :- Get Benefits Up to Rs. 80,000/-...
Applicable on kushaqclassic-10l-tsi-mt & 12 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Latest Car & Bike News

The Skoda Kushaq base variant offers several features that are not available on the Volkswagen Taigun entry-level trim.
5 features differences between the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun base trims
13 Apr 2026
The Skoda Kushaq facelift is offered in five variants with updated features and a new automatic gearbox.
Skoda Kushaq facelift: Which variant delivers the best value for money?
1 Apr 2026
Skoda Auto India’s H1 2026 sales growth was supported by stronger demand for the Kushaq, Kodiaq, Kylaq and Slavia.
Skoda Auto India sells 38,894 units in H1; Kushaq, Kodiaq and Kylaq drive momentum
1 Jul 2026
Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
20 May 2026
Isuzu added traction control, ESC, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist across all manual variants of V Cross Z Prestige.
Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs
12 Jun 2025
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

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