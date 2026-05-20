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Isuzu D-Max vs Skoda karoq

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Skoda karoq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs karoq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Karoq
BrandIsuzuSkoda
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl14.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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karoq
Skoda karoq
Karoq 1.5 TSI
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.5 TSI with ACT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
205 R16C215 / 55 R17
Wheels
16 InchAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTwist-beam axle
Rear Tyres
205 R16C215 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm4382 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2638 mm
Height
1800 mm1624 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg1320 kg
Width
1860 mm1841 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres521 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres50 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront & Rear
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16428,87,540
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90024,99,000
RTO
1,31,8622,65,900
Insurance
69,9021,05,992
Accessories Charges
016,648
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02162,064

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Latest Car & Bike News

Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
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The Skoda Karoq somehow rolled off the edge of the port, ending up in the Aegean Sea. (Image: TikTok/@maraislabonita)
This Skoda Karoq goes swimming into the Mediterranean Sea, bathers form a human chain to save it
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  News

Latest Videos

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