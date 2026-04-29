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Isuzu D-Max vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Triber
BrandIsuzuRenault
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Ac Controls
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Front Tyres
205 R16C165 / 80 R14
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTorison Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
205 R16C165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
220 mm182 mm
Length
5375 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2636 mm
Height
1800 mm1643 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1734 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres447 L
Seating Capacity
2 Person7 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres40 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1646,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9005,80,875
RTO
1,31,86223,235
Insurance
69,90228,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02113,602
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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