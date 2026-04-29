In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Triber Comparison