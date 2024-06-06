HT Auto
Isuzu D-Max vs Nissan Magnite

In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 174 to 19.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Magnite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Magnite
BrandIsuzuNissan
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 6 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl174 to 19.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.0L B4D
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C195 / 60 R16
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTwin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
205 R16C195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
220 mm205
Length
5375 mm3994
Wheelbase
2600 mm2500
Height
1800 mm1572
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg939
Width
1860 mm1758
Bootspace
1495 litres336
Seating Capacity
2 Person5
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres40
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1646,70,053
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9005,99,900
RTO
1,31,86235,426
Insurance
69,90234,227
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02114,402
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Stylish exterior designValue for money propositionGood ground clearence
Cons
Ride quality is shoddyNo diesel optionPost-sales service may be an issue

