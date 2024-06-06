In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 174 to 19.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Magnite Comparison