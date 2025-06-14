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Isuzu D-Max vs MG ZS EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Zs ev
BrandIsuzuMG
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Range-461 km/charge
Mileage12.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Engine Capacity2499 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Front Left Side
Top View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0-
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
205 R16C215 / 55 R17
Wheels
16 InchAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
205 R16C215 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2585 mm
Height
1800 mm1649 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1809 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres448 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres-
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront & Rear
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16418,94,043
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90017,99,000
RTO
1,31,86216,000
Insurance
69,90278,543
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02140,710

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Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Flying Flea has been showcased in India.
Auto recap, June 13: MG ZS EV gets a price cut, Royal Enfield's Flying Flea electric bikes spotted
14 Jun 2025
Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
20 May 2026
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Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs
12 Jun 2025
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MG ZS EV gets a massive price cut of up to 4.44 lakh
13 Jun 2025
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
The Windsor is available with two battery pack options.
MG Windsor EV and ZS EV get benefits of 2.15 lakh and free DC charging offer
11 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

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