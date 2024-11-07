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HomeCompare CarsD-Max vs Hector Plus [2023-2025]

Isuzu D-Max vs MG Hector Plus [2023-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Hector plus [2023-2025]
BrandIsuzuMG
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 17.5 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1451 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hector Plus [2023-2025]
MG Hector Plus [2023-2025]
Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR
₹17.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Dashboard
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel2.0L Turbocharged Intercooled
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
205 R16C215 / 55 R18
Wheels
16 InchAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringBeam Assemble + Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 R16C215 / 55 R18
Ground Clearance
220 mm192 mm
Length
5375 mm4699 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2750 mm
Height
1800 mm1760 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1835 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres155 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person6 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres60 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront & Rear
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16420,60,055
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90017,49,800
RTO
1,31,8622,30,255
Insurance
69,90279,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02144,278
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

JSW MG Motor has added two new variants to the existing lineup of Hector SUV. The two new variants have been added to the Hector Plus seven-seater version of the SUV.
MG Motor expands Hector Plus SUV lineup with 2 new variants. Check price, features
7 Nov 2024
MG Hector and Hector Plus, the two major revenue churner models for the automaker, have become costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 as part of the automaker's latest price revision strategy.
MG Hector & Hector Plus get pricier by up to 30,000. Variant-wise prices detailed
7 Apr 2026
Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
20 May 2026
Hyundai Alcazar has received a significantly revamped avatar just a few days ago, which comes revising its competition with rivals such as MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700.
2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Which one should be your choice
15 Sept 2024
Isuzu added traction control, ESC, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist across all manual variants of V Cross Z Prestige.
Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs
12 Jun 2025
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

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21 Jul 2020
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19 Jan 2025
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