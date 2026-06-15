In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Comet EV Comparison