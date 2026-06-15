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Isuzu D-Max vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Comet ev
BrandIsuzuMG
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage12.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity2499 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Top View
Grille
Right Side View
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0-
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres4.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C145 / 70 R12
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Rear Tyres
205 R16C145 / 70 R12
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm2974 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2010 mm
Height
1800 mm1640 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1505 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres-
Seating Capacity
2 Person4 Person
Doors
2 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres-
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1647,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9007,49,800
RTO
1,31,8629,000
Insurance
69,90234,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02117,058
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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Latest Car & Bike News

The ⁠MG Comet EV's base variant Executive is an ultra-budget city runabout sans a touchscreen and advanced safety, while the top-trim Exclusive adds fast charging, dual 10.25-inch screens, 6 airbags, ESC, and leatherette seats.
MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive variants: Which one offers better value for money
15 Jun 2026
MG Comet EV BaaS prices range between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.36 lakh, depending on the variants, while the battery rental is uniform across the trims at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.20 per kilometre.
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Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
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12 Jun 2025
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1 Jun 2026
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

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