In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs XL6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Xl6
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4