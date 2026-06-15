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Isuzu D-Max vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Wagon R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Wagon r
BrandIsuzuMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 4.99 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
LXI 1.0
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Top View
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselK10C
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm66 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres4.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C155 / 80 R13
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 R16C155 / 80 R13
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm3655 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2435 mm
Height
1800 mm1675 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg825 kg
Width
1860 mm1620 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres335 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres32 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1645,53,355
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9004,98,900
RTO
1,31,86227,456
Insurance
69,90226,499
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02111,893

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
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