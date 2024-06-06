HT Auto
Isuzu D-Max vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Swift [2021-2024]
BrandIsuzuMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.2L Dual Jet
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres4.8
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C165 / 80 R14
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
205 R16C165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm3845
Wheelbase
2600 mm2450
Height
1800 mm1530
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg875
Width
1860 mm1735
Bootspace
1495 litres268
Seating Capacity
2 Person5
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres37
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1646,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9005,99,450
RTO
1,31,86228,808
Insurance
69,90232,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02114,219
Expert Rating
-

