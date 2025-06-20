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Isuzu D-Max vs Maruti Suzuki Swift

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki Swift, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Swift Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Swift
BrandIsuzuMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 5.79 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
LXi
₹5.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselZ-Series
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm80 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres4.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C165 / 80 R14
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
205 R16C165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
220 mm163 mm
Length
5375 mm3860 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2450 mm
Height
1800 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg920 kg
Width
1860 mm1735 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres265 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres37 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1646,46,884
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9005,78,900
RTO
1,31,86232,156
Insurance
69,90235,328
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02113,904
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent fuel efficiencyUpdated feature listFocus on safety additions

Cons

Sluggish three-cylinder engineNot particularly refined to drive

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