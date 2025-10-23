In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Jimny Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Jimny
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4