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Isuzu D-Max vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Jimny
BrandIsuzuMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
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Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselK15B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD4WD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C195 / 80 R15
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil Spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf Spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 R16C195 / 80 R15
Ground Clearance
220 mm210 mm
Length
5375 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2590 mm
Height
1800 mm1720 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg1200 kg
Width
1860 mm1645 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres208 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person4 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres40 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16413,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90012,31,500
RTO
1,31,8621,27,980
Insurance
69,90238,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02130,049
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is now exported to over 100 countries, including markets like Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Chile.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny crosses one lakh exports mark since 2023. Check details
23 Oct 2025
Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
20 May 2026
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29 Dec 2025
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Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs
12 Jun 2025
Maruti Suzuki may consider bringing the Jimny EV to India by the end of this decade. (Image: Instagram/SuzukiGarage)
Suzuki Jimny EV spotted in the wild. Will it come to India?
4 May 2026
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
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