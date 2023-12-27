In 2023 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs 16.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander and Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs 24.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. D-Max: 1898 cc engine, 16.56 to 17 kmpl mileage. Invicto gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less