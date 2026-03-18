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Isuzu D-Max vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Grand Vitara Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Grand vitara
BrandIsuzuMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 10.77 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage12.4 kmpl20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2499 cc-
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
205 R16C215 / 60 R17
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
205 R16C215 / 60 R17
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm4345 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2600 mm
Height
1800 mm1645 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1795 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres373 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres45 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront & Rear
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16412,25,566
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90010,76,500
RTO
1,31,8621,12,480
Insurance
69,90236,086
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02126,342
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid SUV looksStrong Hybrid enginePremium cabin

Cons

Compromised boot spaceMild hybrid with MT misses several features

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