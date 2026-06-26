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Isuzu D-Max vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Fronx Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Fronx
BrandIsuzuMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 6.85 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹6.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C195 / 60 R16
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
205 R16C195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
220 mm190 mm
Length
5375 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2520 mm
Height
1800 mm1550 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1765 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres308 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres37 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1647,66,355
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9006,84,900
RTO
1,31,86252,773
Insurance
69,90228,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02116,471
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Turbo BoosterJet engineYoung body stylingFeature loaded

Cons

Suspensions are tad too stiffUninspiring steeringCabin isn't uniqe

Fronx Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998 cc to 1197 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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