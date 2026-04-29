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Isuzu D-Max vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Ertiga Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Ertiga
BrandIsuzuMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 8.85 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselK15C Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C185 / 65 R15
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMac Pherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 R16C185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm4395 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2740 mm
Height
1800 mm1690 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg1150 kg
Width
1860 mm1735 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres-
Seating Capacity
2 Person7 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres45 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1649,99,900
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9008,85,000
RTO
1,31,86265,950
Insurance
69,90248,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02121,491
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent mileageUpdated driver screen with newer graphicsSpacious cabin

Cons

Substantial price difference vs petrol-only modelCompromised boot spaceNo significant visual update on the outside

Ertiga Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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