Isuzu D-Max vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Ciaz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Ciaz
BrandIsuzuMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 9.4 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Sigma 1.5
₹9.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselK15 Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.4
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C185 / 65 R15
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
205 R16C185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
220 mm170 mm
Length
5375 mm4490 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2650 mm
Height
1800 mm1485 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg1055 Kg
Width
1860 mm1730 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres510 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres43 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16410,66,917
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9009,40,000
RTO
1,31,86277,800
Insurance
69,90248,617
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02122,932
Expert Rating
-

