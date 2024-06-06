HT Auto
Isuzu D-Max vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio X

In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.63 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Celerio X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Celerio x
BrandIsuzuMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 5.11 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl21.63 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Vxi
₹5.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselK10B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm67 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres4.7
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C165 / 70 R14
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 R16C165 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
220 mm165
Length
5375 mm3715
Wheelbase
2600 mm2425
Height
1800 mm1565
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg835
Width
1860 mm1635
Bootspace
1495 litres235
Seating Capacity
2 Person5
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres35
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1645,68,400
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9005,11,500
RTO
1,31,86229,460
Insurance
69,90226,940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02112,217

