In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Brezza
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Transmission
|Cylinders
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