In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 6.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Baleno Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Baleno
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 6.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4