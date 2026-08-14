In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|-
|3