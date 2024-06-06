In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs XUV300 Comparison