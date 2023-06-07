HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsD-Max vs Thar

Isuzu D-Max vs Mahindra Thar

D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Hi-Lander
₹16.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹10.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled DieselD117 CRDe
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,23,68212,73,552
Ex-Showroom Price
16,98,00010,54,500
RTO
2,28,2501,40,643
Insurance
96,93277,909
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
43,49627,373
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

