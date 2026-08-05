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Isuzu D-Max vs Mahindra Thar

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Mahindra Thar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Thar Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Thar
BrandIsuzuMahindra
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl8 to 9 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselD117 CRDe
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C245 / 75 R16
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokes
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringIndependent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringMultilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
205 R16C245 / 75 R16
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2450 mm
Height
1800 mm1844 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1820 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres600 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person4 Person
Doors
2 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres45 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16411,49,701
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9009,99,000
RTO
1,31,86299,412
Insurance
69,90250,789
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02124,711

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