In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4