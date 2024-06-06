In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Kuv100 nxt
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|18.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|1198 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|-
|3