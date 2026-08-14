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Isuzu D-Max vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max E2o-plus
BrandIsuzuMahindra
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage12.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-10.08 kwh
Engine Capacity2499 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselElectric Motor
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0-
Engine
2499 cc,4 CylinderNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres4.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C165 / 60 R14
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTwin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Rear Tyres
205 R16C165 / 60 R14
Ground Clearance
220 mm170 mm
Length
5375 mm3590 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2258 mm
Height
1800 mm1585 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg932 kg
Width
1860 mm1575 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres135 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person4 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres-
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Cup Holders
FrontNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1649,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9008,81,425
RTO
1,31,86261,700
Insurance
69,90250,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02121,346

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