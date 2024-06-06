In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 9.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Bolero Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Bolero neo
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 9.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|-
|3