In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 9.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Bolero Neo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Bolero neo
BrandIsuzuMahindra
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 9.9 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl17.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders-3

Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.5L I4 mHawk 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm260 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.35
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C215 / 75 R15
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringDouble Wish-bone type, Independent Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringMulti-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
205 R16C215 / 75 R15
Ground Clearance
220 mm180
Length
5375 mm3995
Wheelbase
2600 mm2680
Height
1800 mm1817
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1795
Bootspace
1495 litres384
Seating Capacity
2 Person7
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres50
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16411,39,134
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9009,89,601
RTO
1,31,86298,590
Insurance
69,90250,443
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02124,484
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock
Cons
Cabin remains dull and bare

