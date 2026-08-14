In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|-
|3