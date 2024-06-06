HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsD-Max vs Sonet [2023-2024]

Isuzu D-Max vs Kia Sonet [2023-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Sonet [2023-2024]
BrandIsuzuKia
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Sonet [2023-2024]
Kia Sonet [2023-2024]
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselSmartstream G 1.2
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C195 / 65 R15
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 R16C195 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2500 mm
Height
1800 mm1610 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1790 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres392 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres45 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1648,73,739
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9007,79,000
RTO
1,31,86258,530
Insurance
69,90235,709
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02118,780
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Loaded with featuresMultiple engine and transmission optionsGood exterior styling
Cons
Slightly cramped cabinTop-end variants are pricey

