In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4