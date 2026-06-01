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Isuzu D-Max vs Kia Sonet

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Kia Sonet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Sonet Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Sonet
BrandIsuzuKia
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 7.32 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C195 / 65 R15
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 R16C195 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2500 mm
Height
1800 mm1570 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1790 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres385 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres45 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1648,33,592
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9007,31,900
RTO
1,31,86260,233
Insurance
69,90240,959
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02117,917
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looks Exhaustive feature listADAS

Cons

Limited rear-seat spaceA fair bit of body roll at high speeds

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