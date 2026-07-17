In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Kia Seltos [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Seltos [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|Seltos [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 9.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|21 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Cylinders
|-
|4