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HomeCompare CarsD-Max vs Seltos [2019-2023]

Isuzu D-Max vs Kia Seltos [2019-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Kia Seltos [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Seltos [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Seltos [2019-2023]
BrandIsuzuKia
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 9.95 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl21 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Cylinders-4

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Seltos [2019-2023]
Kia Seltos [2019-2023]
HTE 1.5 Diesel
₹10.52 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

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Wheel
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel1.5L CRDI VGT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
205 R16C205 / 65 R16
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 R16C205 / 65 R16
Ground Clearance
220 mm190
Length
5375 mm4315
Wheelbase
2600 mm2610
Height
1800 mm1620
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1800
Bootspace
1495 litres433
Seating Capacity
2 Person5
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres50
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16412,68,841
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90010,65,000
RTO
1,31,8621,33,125
Insurance
69,90243,684
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02126,702

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