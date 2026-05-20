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Isuzu D-Max vs Kia Carnival

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Carnival Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Carnival
BrandIsuzuKia
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 63.91 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl14.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc2151 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel2.2L CRDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm441 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm190 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
205 R16C235 / 60 R18
Wheels
16 InchAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMacpherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringMulti Link
Rear Tyres
205 R16C235 / 60 R18
Ground Clearance
220 mm180 mm
Length
5375 mm5115 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm3090 mm
Height
1800 mm1755 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1985 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres-
Seating Capacity
2 Person7 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres72 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16474,97,280
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90063,91,000
RTO
1,31,8628,27,875
Insurance
69,9022,77,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,0211,61,145
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinLevel 2 ADASLoaded with features

Cons

Access to third row cumbersomeStorage spaces limitedNo foldout tray

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