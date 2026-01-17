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Isuzu D-Max vs Jeep Compass

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Jeep Compass, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Compass Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Compass
BrandIsuzuJeep
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Compass
Jeep Compass
Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition
₹17.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Ac Controls
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel2.0 Multijet II
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm172 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
205 R16C225 / 60 R17
Wheels
16 InchAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Control Arm
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringMulti Link Suspension with Strut Assembly
Rear Tyres
205 R16C225 / 60 R17
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm4405 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2636 mm
Height
1800 mm1640 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1818 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres-
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres60 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront & Rear
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16421,38,120
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90017,96,351
RTO
1,31,8622,40,544
Insurance
69,9021,00,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02145,956
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great handlingComfortable on long tripsEngine has low-end grunt

Cons

Lazy gearboxNo petrol engine

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