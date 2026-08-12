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Hyundai Verna vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Verna and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandHyundaiToyota
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 11.31 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage20 kmpl19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1482 cc-
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPi1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15215 / 60 R17
Length
4565 mm4365 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2600 mm
Height
1475 mm1645 mm
Width
1765 mm1795 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Automatic Climate Control
Cruise Control
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,18712,69,285
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,40011,31,000
RTO
1,09,8401,25,730
Insurance
54,44712,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15027,281
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong Hybrid technologyStylish looks

Cons

Drive lacks enthusiasmCompromised boot space
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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