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Hyundai Verna vs Tata Tigor

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Tigor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Tigor
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPiRevotron 1.2 L
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springRear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Length
4565 mm3993
Wheelbase
2670 mm2450
Height
1475 mm1532
Width
1765 mm1677
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres35
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Manual)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront Only
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,1876,12,137.6
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,4005,54,990
RTO
1,09,84022,199.6
Insurance
54,44734,448
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15013,157
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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Latest Car & Bike News

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New Hyundai Verna starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to begin soon
17 Mar 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

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