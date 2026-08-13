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Hyundai Verna vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Punch
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai Verna Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPi1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Length
4565 mm3876 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2445 mm
Height
1475 mm1615 mm
Width
1765 mm1742 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres37 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Manual
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,1876,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,4005,59,000
RTO
1,09,84031,360
Insurance
54,44734,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15013,443
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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