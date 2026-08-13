In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Punch Comparison